Cheems (cheems.pet) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CHEEMS)

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market capitalization of $232.79 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,328.41 or 0.99935991 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) was first traded on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000114 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,402,274.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

