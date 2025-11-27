Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.9375.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank cut Li Auto from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

Shares of LI opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $296,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,001,000 after buying an additional 145,295 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 287,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 221,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

