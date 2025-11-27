Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.
Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.50.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
