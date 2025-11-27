Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAYGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter worth $471,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Paymentus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,356,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,156 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth $2,338,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 188,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

