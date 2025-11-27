Movement (MOVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.62 Million

Movement (MOVE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Movement has a total market cap of $149.76 million and $22.62 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Movement has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Movement token can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Movement alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,328.41 or 0.99935991 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Movement Profile

Movement’s launch date was September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,800,000,000 tokens. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn. The official message board for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog. The official website for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz.

Movement Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.05326853 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $17,881,400.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Movement should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Movement using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Movement and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.