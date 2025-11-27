Head-To-Head Survey: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) vs. WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Roku and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 2 6 17 2 2.70 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00

Roku presently has a consensus price target of $111.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Roku’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roku has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 5.41, indicating that its share price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.3% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Roku shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -0.61% -1.08% -0.64% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -26.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roku and WhereverTV Broadcasting”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $4.11 billion 3.44 -$129.39 million ($0.20) -478.15 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roku.

Summary

Roku beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls. The Devices segment provides sale of streaming players, Roku-branded TVs, smart home products and services, audio products, and related accessories as well as licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

