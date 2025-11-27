Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.05 and last traded at GBX 28.66. 11,688,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 2,564,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.29. The firm has a market cap of £128.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

