Stevens Capital Partners Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.31.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

