Stevens Capital Partners Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $141.88 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.