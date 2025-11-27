12,231 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK Bought by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

