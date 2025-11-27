8,100 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Purchased by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 113,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 131,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,257,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $34.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

