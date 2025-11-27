Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.6% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $4,190,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,857,980.20. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $1,590,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,759,811. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $633.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

