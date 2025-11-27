Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.1429.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.8%

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $218.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.65. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $122.80 and a 12-month high of $221.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.03 and its 200 day moving average is $158.46.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,764,000 after buying an additional 365,304 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 97,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $327,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

