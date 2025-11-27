Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $266.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

