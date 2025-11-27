Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust $EFR

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 55,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 245,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

NYSE EFR opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

