Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of SWK Q3 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $91.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

