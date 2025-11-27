Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by Farnam Financial LLC

Farnam Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $189.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

