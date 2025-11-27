Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 97.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951,666 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 57.9% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,545,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,892,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 280.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 45.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 2,212,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

