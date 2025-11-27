Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CWCO Earnings

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.51. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Water news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $66,084.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 287,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,205.60. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

