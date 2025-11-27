Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 6,296 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust $EFT

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 117,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,773,000.
NYSE EFT opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.61.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
