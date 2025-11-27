Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

RYLD stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

