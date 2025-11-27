Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 16,862 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners raised its position in Wabtec by 39.5% in the second quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 277,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 78,394 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Wabtec during the second quarter worth about $8,201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 439,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 22.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Bank of America increased their target price on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $493,938.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,076.85. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,060. This trade represents a 34.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $207.81 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average is $199.76.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

