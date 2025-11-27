Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $34,000. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 52.6% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $13,899,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 803,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $6,164,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BEP opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

