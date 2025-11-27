Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for BR Earnings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.19 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.83.

Shares of BR opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $212.33 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,891 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,254,000 after buying an additional 946,304 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,513,000 after acquiring an additional 883,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,846,000 after acquiring an additional 679,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $123,812,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

