Rohan Malhotra Acquires 12,000 Shares of Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Stock

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) insider Rohan Malhotra bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 819,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,366.91. The trade was a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roadzen Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of RDZN stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Roadzen Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roadzen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roadzen presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Roadzen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Roadzen in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roadzen in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Roadzen in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roadzen in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Roadzen during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

