Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 678,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,472,000 after acquiring an additional 299,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,941,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Prime Buchholz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 508,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 94,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,557 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $120.58 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $112.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

