Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded by Rothschild Redb to Hold Rating

Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.10.

SAIA opened at $279.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. Saia has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $587.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,770,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,976,000 after buying an additional 651,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,273,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,564,000 after acquiring an additional 594,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $103,599,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saia by 141.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 557,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,782,000 after acquiring an additional 326,206 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

