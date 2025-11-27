Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $2.46 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15,545.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after buying an additional 3,265,511 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,275,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 644,647 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 739,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 368,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 637,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 262,930 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

