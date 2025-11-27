Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Farnam Financial LLC

Farnam Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Farnam Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VO stock opened at $290.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

