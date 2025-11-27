Q1 Earnings Forecast for Blue Bird Issued By DA Davidson

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blue Bird in a report released on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blue Bird’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blue Bird’s FY2027 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $52.74 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $409.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.37 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 62.87% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Blue Bird has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 185.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 925,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,283,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 10,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $385,163.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. This represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

