Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3%

IBM stock opened at $303.66 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $283.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

