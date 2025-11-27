Lulezim(Zimi) Meka Acquires 273 Shares of Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Stock

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN – Get Free Report) insider Lulezim(Zimi) Meka bought 273 shares of Mineral Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$49.70 per share, with a total value of A$13,568.92.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

