Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Invests $494,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $59.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.