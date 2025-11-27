Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1,767.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 32,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:LMT opened at $454.95 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $529.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

