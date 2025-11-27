The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 322,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 201,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.5%

MOS opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.