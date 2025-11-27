Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Coupang worth $75,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 43.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 600.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nomura raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Coupang stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,795.54. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 913,633 shares of company stock worth $29,143,084 over the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

