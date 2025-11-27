iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 184,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $56.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

