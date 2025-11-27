Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 19,576.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,843 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.