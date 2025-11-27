Cencora (NYSE:COR) vs. Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) and Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Icon and Cencora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Icon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icon 1 9 8 2 2.55 Cencora 0 3 9 0 2.75

Icon currently has a consensus target price of $205.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Cencora has a consensus target price of $371.09, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Given Icon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Icon is more favorable than Cencora.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icon $8.10 billion 1.83 $791.47 million $7.39 24.85 Cencora $638.56 million 111.92 $1.51 billion $7.95 46.37

This table compares Icon and Cencora”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cencora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icon. Icon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cencora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Icon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Cencora shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Icon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cencora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Icon and Cencora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icon 7.40% 10.58% 6.01% Cencora 0.60% 267.36% 4.31%

Risk & Volatility

Icon has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cencora has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cencora beats Icon on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icon

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It also offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services; and commercial services comprising clinical development strategy, planning and trial design, full study execution, and post-market commercialization. In addition, the company provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. Further, it offers adaptive trials, cardiac safety solutions, clinical and scientific operations, consulting and advisory, commercial positioning, decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, early clinical, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient, and strategic solutions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers. This segment also distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services to physicians who specialize in various disease states, such as oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. Its International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals primarily in Europe; and provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was formerly known as AmerisourceBergen Corporation and changed its name to Cencora, Inc. in August 2023. Cencora, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.