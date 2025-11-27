Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,895 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,741,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 51.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.