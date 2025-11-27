Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $3,043,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 193,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,079. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.