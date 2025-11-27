Steven Boland Purchases 36,528 Shares of Acrow (ASX:ACF) Stock

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Boland acquired 36,528 shares of Acrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$37,952.59.

Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Steven Boland bought 320,984 shares of Acrow stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$359,502.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

