Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 9,127 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of CAE worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in CAE by 39.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Zacks Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

CAE Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CAE opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. CAE Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.