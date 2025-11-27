Copley Financial Group Inc. Invests $201,000 in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Twin Lions Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC now owns 292,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 23.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

