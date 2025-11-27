Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15,495.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.48. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

