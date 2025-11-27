DLD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,116 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,105.45 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $876.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $794.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

