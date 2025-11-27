Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $229.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

