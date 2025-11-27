Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $229.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.53 and its 200-day moving average is $222.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Arete boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

