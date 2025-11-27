Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5,177.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,483 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.