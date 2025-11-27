Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2,840.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 257,532 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

