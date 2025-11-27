Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1,970.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,587 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Nestegg Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

